Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target Raised to C$36.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$31.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $24.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 3.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.064 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.06. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.60%.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

