Parkland (TSE:PKI) Rating Reiterated by Desjardins

Desjardins reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a C$49.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PKI. CIBC dropped their target price on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on Parkland and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Parkland from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$48.25.

Shares of PKI opened at C$36.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.39. Parkland has a one year low of C$31.18 and a one year high of C$41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.72.

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.50 billion. On average, analysts predict that Parkland will post 3.3263792 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.93, for a total transaction of C$215,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 666,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,930,720.25.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

