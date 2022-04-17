PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) vs. InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Head-To-Head Contrast

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) and InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PAVmed and InspireMD, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PAVmed 0 0 2 0 3.00 InspireMD 0 0 0 0 N/A

PAVmed presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 277.36%. Given PAVmed’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PAVmed is more favorable than InspireMD.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.1% of PAVmed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of InspireMD shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of PAVmed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of InspireMD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

PAVmed has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InspireMD has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PAVmed and InspireMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAVmed N/A -76.84% -65.47% InspireMD -331.88% -38.40% -33.65%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PAVmed and InspireMD’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAVmed $500,000.00 185.86 -$50.35 million ($0.62) -1.71 InspireMD $4.49 million 5.69 -$14.92 million ($2.05) -1.50

InspireMD has higher revenue and earnings than PAVmed. PAVmed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InspireMD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PAVmed beats InspireMD on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PAVmed Company Profile (Get Rating)

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE). Its product pipeline also comprises EsoGuard, a molecular diagnostic esophageal DNA test; EsoCure, an esophageal ablation device to treat dysplastic BE; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; NextFlo, a disposable infusion platform technology; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, a resorbable pediatric ear tube, as well as NextCath and Caldus. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

InspireMD Company Profile (Get Rating)

InspireMD, Inc. operates as a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of the stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

