Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. CBRE Group raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.16.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $37.27 on Wednesday. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $102.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average of $52.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,743,000 after purchasing an additional 32,556 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 53,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 523.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

