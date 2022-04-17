Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,240,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,860,308. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.92. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.26 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

