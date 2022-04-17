Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PHNX. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 815 ($10.62) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Phoenix Group to an overweight rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.42) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.36) to GBX 750 ($9.77) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 804 ($10.48) to GBX 780 ($10.16) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phoenix Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 770.83 ($10.04).

Shares of Phoenix Group stock opened at GBX 614.20 ($8.00) on Thursday. Phoenix Group has a one year low of GBX 559.20 ($7.29) and a one year high of GBX 764.37 ($9.96). The company has a market cap of £6.14 billion and a PE ratio of -7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 631.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 647.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a GBX 24.80 ($0.32) dividend. This is an increase from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.56%.

In other news, insider Andrew Briggs sold 47,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 645 ($8.41), for a total value of £304,614.15 ($396,943.12). Also, insider Kory Sorenson acquired 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.73) per share, with a total value of £938 ($1,222.31). Insiders bought 4,874 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,284 over the last three months.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services segments. The UK Heritage segment accepts incremental premiums on in-force policies. The UK Open segment offers workplace pensions and self-invested personal pensions products under the SunLife brand.

