Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $3.60 target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pilbara Minerals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PILBF opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05. Pilbara Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.85.

Pilbara Minerals Limited explores for, develops, and operates mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

