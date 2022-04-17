Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Adyen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Susquehanna cut shares of Adyen from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Adyen from €2,750.00 ($2,989.13) to €2,500.00 ($2,717.39) in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Adyen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,075.00.

Shares of Adyen stock opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.03. Adyen has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $34.94.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

