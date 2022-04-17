PIXEL (PXL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $654.00

PIXEL (PXL) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. PIXEL has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $654.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PIXEL has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,137.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.24 or 0.00835232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.09 or 0.00211999 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006357 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00025691 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

