Polychain Monsters (PMON) Hits One Day Volume of $676,830.00

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. In the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded up 28.7% against the US dollar. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.47 or 0.00011067 BTC on exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a total market cap of $15.24 million and approximately $676,830.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Polychain Monsters

PMON is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters' total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

