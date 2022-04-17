Polymath Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Polymath has a market cap of $360.80 million and approximately $39.30 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,550,830 coins. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Buying and Selling Polymath

