Primas (PST) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.98 Million

Primas (PST) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. One Primas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Primas has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $1.98 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Primas has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Primas Coin Profile

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official website is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Coin Trading

