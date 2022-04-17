Primecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.83 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Primecoin has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $542.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0454 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 40,358,985 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.