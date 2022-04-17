Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $520.95 Million

Equities analysts expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) to report sales of $520.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $526.06 million and the lowest is $518.44 million. Primo Water posted sales of $478.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year sales of $2.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.22). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Primo Water has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $14.52 on Thursday. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -726.00 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently -1,400.00%.

In other Primo Water news, CFO Jay Wells bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $138,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven P. Stanbrook bought 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,311.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Primo Water by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,782,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,990,000 after buying an additional 4,170,012 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Primo Water by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,550,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,997,000 after buying an additional 728,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Primo Water by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,942,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,025,000 after buying an additional 30,287 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Primo Water by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,261,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,768,000 after buying an additional 26,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,356,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

