Privatix Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $23,510.00 (PRIX)

Privatix (PRIX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. One Privatix coin can now be bought for about $0.0673 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Privatix has a total market cap of $75,796.74 and $23,510.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Privatix has traded down 24.2% against the dollar.

About Privatix

Privatix (PRIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,455 coins. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Privatix is privatix.io . Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

Privatix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

