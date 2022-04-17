Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the March 15th total of 14,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Psychemedics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other news, major shareholder Peter Kamin acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $26,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Psychemedics during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Psychemedics during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in Psychemedics during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Psychemedics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PMD traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.45. 11,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,292. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 million, a P/E ratio of -49.62 and a beta of 0.66. Psychemedics has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.46.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, opiates, synthetic cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines.

