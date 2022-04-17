Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 469,300 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the March 15th total of 758,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RSHYY remained flat at $$0.48 on Friday. Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86.
Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (RSHYY)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.