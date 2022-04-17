PUTinCoin (PUT) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. One PUTinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PUTinCoin has traded up 58.9% against the dollar. PUTinCoin has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $3,919.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,418.20 or 0.99983353 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00060051 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00024922 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001983 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000710 BTC.

About PUTinCoin

PUTinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PUTinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PUTinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUTinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

