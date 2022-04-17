PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Receives $109.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.29.

PVH has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of PVH by 73.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PVH by 36.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $79.34 on Thursday. PVH has a 52 week low of $66.10 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PVH will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.13%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

