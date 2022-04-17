Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.57 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share.

ESS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.27.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $345.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.14. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $278.30 and a one year high of $359.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,194,000 after buying an additional 242,033 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,769,943,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,904,000 after purchasing an additional 224,989 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,825,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,858,000 after purchasing an additional 19,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $721,012,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Essex Property Trust news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.18%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

