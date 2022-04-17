Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $6.63 EPS.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.17.

FRT stock opened at $123.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $104.39 and a 12 month high of $140.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.80.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $701,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 131.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.