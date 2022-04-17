Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI) Short Interest Down 47.3% in March

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the March 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ QLI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.93. The company had a trading volume of 16,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,403. Qilian International Holding Group has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Qilian International Holding Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qilian International Holding Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qilian International Holding Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qilian International Holding Group in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Qilian International Holding Group in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Qilian International Holding Group Limited engages in the research, development, and production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), traditional Chinese medicine derivatives (TCMD), and other by-products in China. The company offers licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.

