Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI) Short Interest Down 47.3% in March

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2022

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLIGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the March 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ QLI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.93. The company had a trading volume of 16,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,403. Qilian International Holding Group has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Qilian International Holding Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qilian International Holding Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qilian International Holding Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qilian International Holding Group in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Qilian International Holding Group in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Qilian International Holding Group (Get Rating)

Qilian International Holding Group Limited engages in the research, development, and production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), traditional Chinese medicine derivatives (TCMD), and other by-products in China. The company offers licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qilian International Holding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qilian International Holding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.