Quantum Resistant Ledger Market Capitalization Achieves $23.51 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $23.51 million and approximately $48,169.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,111.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.01 or 0.07561402 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.72 or 0.00278513 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.37 or 0.00843574 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014541 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00093113 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.51 or 0.00589622 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006892 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.29 or 0.00357227 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,168,888 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.