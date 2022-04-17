Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Given “Buy” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS QUILF opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97. Quilter has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $2.05.

Quilter shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, May 19th. The 6-7 reverse split was announced on Thursday, May 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, May 19th.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

