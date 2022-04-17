R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the healthcare provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RCM. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.41. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $27.95.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $398.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in R1 RCM by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,266 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 101,955 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,475 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

