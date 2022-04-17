Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.22. Rackspace Technology reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $777.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.22 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on RXT. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. 1,112,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $25.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 447.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

