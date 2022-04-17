RealFevr (FEVR) Price Tops $0.0016

RealFevr (FEVR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 17th. One RealFevr coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. RealFevr has a market cap of $2.67 million and $102,094.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RealFevr has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00045413 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,042.00 or 0.07563234 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,278.71 or 1.00143920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00050620 BTC.

RealFevr Profile

RealFevr’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr

Buying and Selling RealFevr

