Realio Network Hits Market Capitalization of $1.37 Million (RIO)

Realio Network (RIO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Over the last seven days, Realio Network has traded down 29.7% against the dollar. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $85,986.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00044755 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,991.29 or 0.07523915 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,652.60 or 0.99737190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00050012 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

