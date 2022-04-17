Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Short Interest Up 51.1% in March

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the March 15th total of 827,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Red Cat stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 217,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,809. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.88 million and a PE ratio of -8.04. Red Cat has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $7.46. The company has a current ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 11.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 143.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Red Cat by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

