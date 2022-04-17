Redmond Asset Management LLC Invests $399,000 in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,020,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,645. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.32 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Vertical Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.92.

PPG Industries Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.