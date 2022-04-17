Redmond Asset Management LLC Purchases 20,033 Shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 647,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,033 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Vista Gold worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vista Gold by 191.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Gold by 0.9% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 5,139,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 46,049 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.06. 248,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,601. The firm has a market cap of $124.22 million, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.45. Vista Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $1.40.

Vista Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ Get Rating ) (TSE:VGZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Vista Gold from $2.04 to $1.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

