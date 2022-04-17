Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REDWOOD TRUST INC. is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust. It specializes in acquiring and managing real estate mortgage assets which may be acquired as whole loans or as mortgage securities reperesenting interest in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.57.

Redwood Trust stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.97. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $14.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 55.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 36.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 9,954 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 26.6% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the third quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Redwood Trust by 232.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 91,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust (Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

