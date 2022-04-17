Refinable Price Reaches $0.0753 on Major Exchanges (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. During the last week, Refinable has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Refinable has a market cap of $3.09 million and $610,921.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for $0.0753 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00045022 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,984.82 or 0.07492785 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,828.65 or 0.99981829 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00049664 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

