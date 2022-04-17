REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

RGNX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Monday, April 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised REGENXBIO from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 52.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 277,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after buying an additional 139,947 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGNX stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.52. The company had a trading volume of 234,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,116. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $46.46. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.16.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $398.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 1759.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

