Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Price Target Lowered to €25.00 at Barclays

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from €33.00 ($35.87) to €25.00 ($27.17) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RNLSY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Renault from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Renault from €45.00 ($48.91) to €38.00 ($41.30) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Renault from €40.00 ($43.48) to €35.00 ($38.04) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Renault from €37.00 ($40.22) to €24.00 ($26.09) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renault from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.13.

Renault stock opened at $4.73 on Thursday. Renault has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $8.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

