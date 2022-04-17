renDOGE Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 17th. renDOGE has a total market cap of $443,478.97 and $4.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00045413 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,042.00 or 0.07563234 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,278.71 or 1.00143920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00050620 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.