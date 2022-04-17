Reviewing Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) & Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD)

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) and Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intersect ENT and Nemaura Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intersect ENT $106.75 million 8.85 -$159.63 million ($4.79) -5.84 Nemaura Medical N/A N/A -$6.26 million ($0.53) -7.51

Nemaura Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intersect ENT. Nemaura Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intersect ENT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Intersect ENT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Intersect ENT and Nemaura Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intersect ENT -149.54% -709.52% -37.03% Nemaura Medical N/A -228.43% -38.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Intersect ENT and Nemaura Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intersect ENT 0 3 0 0 2.00 Nemaura Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Intersect ENT currently has a consensus target price of $28.28, indicating a potential upside of 1.13%. Nemaura Medical has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 264.32%. Given Nemaura Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nemaura Medical is more favorable than Intersect ENT.

Summary

Nemaura Medical beats Intersect ENT on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intersect ENT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intersect ENT, Inc. operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. It also provides SINUVA, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting; VENSURE Navigable and Stand-alone balloon, a sterile and single-use device, used to access and treat frontal, sphenoid sinus, and maxillary ostia in adults using a trans-nasal approach; and CUBE Navigation System, a virtual guidance platform for high precision ENT and ENT related skull-base surgeries. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Nemaura Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

