Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives 93.21 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 85.94.

Several research firms have issued reports on RIVN. Wedbush cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $115.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive stock traded down 0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 40.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,328,046. The company has a current ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 50.26. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of 33.46 and a 12 month high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The business had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 60.72 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.