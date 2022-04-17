Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RAHGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RAHGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
RAHGF remained flat at $$0.09 during trading on Friday. Roan Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.
About Roan Holdings Group (Get Rating)
