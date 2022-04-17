Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,720,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 345,742 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.44% of Robert Half International worth $303,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 180.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on RHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of RHI traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.56. 552,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,425. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.19. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.94 and a 52-week high of $125.77. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.15%.

Robert Half International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.