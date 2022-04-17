Robust Token (RBT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3,723.00

Robust Token (RBT) traded down 11% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 17th. Robust Token has a total market capitalization of $318,933.96 and approximately $3,723.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Robust Token coin can currently be purchased for about $13.34 or 0.00033171 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Robust Token has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00045413 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,042.00 or 0.07563234 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,278.71 or 1.00143920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00050620 BTC.

Robust Token Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 87,312 coins and its circulating supply is 23,905 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Buying and Selling Robust Token

