Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Short Interest Up 56.1% in March

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,970,000 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the March 15th total of 8,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. VK Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,855,027,000. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,000,218,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,251,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,373,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,828,000. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RKLB traded up 0.04 on Friday, reaching 8.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,852,853. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of 11.31. Rocket Lab USA has a 12-month low of 7.51 and a 12-month high of 21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 7.55.

RKLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Lab USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 20.14.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, an aerospace company, focuses on developing rocket launch and control systems for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft components, satellites and other spacecraft, and on-orbit management solutions; and designs, manufactures, and sells Electron and Neutron launch vehicles, as well as offers Photon platform for spacecraft solutions.

