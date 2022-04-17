Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Lowered to $150.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Roku from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $277.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $111.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 65.12 and a beta of 1.85. Roku has a 1 year low of $97.91 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.67 million. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.21, for a total transaction of $13,216,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,946 shares of company stock worth $51,560,874 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 104,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,758,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 48.2% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

