Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 73.5% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 59.0 days.

Shares of Royal Unibrew A/S stock remained flat at $$85.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.03. Royal Unibrew A/S has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $107.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Royal Unibrew A/S from 755.00 to 750.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Royal Unibrew A/S from 931.00 to 845.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Royal Unibrew A/S produces, markets, sells, and distributes beer, malt beverages, soft drinks, ciders, and ready-to-drink products. The company also provides spring water, natural mineral water, energy drinks, fruit juices, nectar drinks, long drinks, and cocktail products. It offers its products under the Faxe Kondi, Original Long drink, LemonSoda, Novelle, Faxe, Lorina, Vitamalt, Kalnapilis, and other brands.

