Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Short Interest Update

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the March 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. 41.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

NYSE RMT traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 79,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,390. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.00. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $12.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.