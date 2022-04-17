Rune (RUNE) Tops One Day Volume of $2,654.00

Rune (RUNE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 17th. One Rune coin can currently be purchased for approximately $72.69 or 0.00179819 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. Rune has a market cap of $982,571.07 and approximately $2,654.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

