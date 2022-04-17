SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Reaches $0.28

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $7.65 million and $2,664.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,448.61 or 1.00081987 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00060228 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.94 or 0.00269549 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.15 or 0.00366566 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00105227 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.19 or 0.00141497 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00012042 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004533 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001335 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

