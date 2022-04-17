Sage Rhino Capital LLC Buys 4,971 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,627 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 341,599 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 85,141 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,041,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,009,000 after purchasing an additional 247,780 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,495,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,048 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 40,930 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,143 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

SWN traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.19. 33,520,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,137,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $8.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

About Southwestern Energy (Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.