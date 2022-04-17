Sage Rhino Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,387 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Relx by 111.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 216,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 114,193 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Relx by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,753,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,461 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 52,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 16,234 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Relx by 5.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,026,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,629,000 after acquiring an additional 52,902 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 1.4% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 101,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RELX shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($33.88) to GBX 2,650 ($34.53) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($35.84) to GBX 2,730 ($35.57) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,804.67.

NYSE RELX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.58. 823,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,746. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average is $30.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47.

Relx Company Profile (Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

