Sage Rhino Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2022

Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELXGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,387 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Relx by 111.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 216,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 114,193 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Relx by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,753,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,461 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 52,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 16,234 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Relx by 5.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,026,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,629,000 after acquiring an additional 52,902 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 1.4% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 101,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RELX shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($33.88) to GBX 2,650 ($34.53) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($35.84) to GBX 2,730 ($35.57) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,804.67.

NYSE RELX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.58. 823,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,746. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average is $30.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47.

Relx Company Profile (Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Relx (NYSE:RELX)

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.