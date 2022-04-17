Sage Rhino Capital LLC Purchases 90 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 551,615 shares of company stock worth $74,803,632 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,421,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,726,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.00 and a 200-day moving average of $131.21. The company has a market capitalization of $337.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.36.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

